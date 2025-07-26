Rawal Dam spillways to be opened, public safety alert issued

ISLAMABAD: The spillways of Rawal Dam will be opened on Sunday at 6:00 am as the water level in the dam has reached 1750.50 feet.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, all concerned individuals have been requested to take necessary precautions accordingly.

The decision to open the spillways was taken in coordination with various departments, including the district administration, Rescue 1122, and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

These teams were deployed at key locations, including bridges, streams, and vulnerable points downstream, to manage the flow of released water and ensure public safety.

The Rawal Dam not only supplies water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also plays a critical role in managing seasonal rains. The management of the dam, along with weather monitoring, is part of the broader effort to mitigate risks of urban flooding in the twin cities during the monsoon season.

Earlier, the authorities said that despite the heavy rains, no major flooding or emergency was reported downstream due to timely coordination and monitoring. However, residents living near water channels were advised to stay alert for any updates from the district administration in case of further rain.

The district administration said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and take preventive measures in line with future weather forecasts.

The public has been asked to cooperate with authorities and follow safety instructions to avoid any untoward incident.