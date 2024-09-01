Rawal Dam spillways to be opened today, public safety alert issued

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration announced to open the spillways of Rawal Dam on Sunday (today) at 4 pm.

This measure is being taken as a precaution due to rising water levels in the dam, which has reached to 1,752 feet, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

Residents living near urban river channels are advised to avoid these areas to stay safe. Those in low-lying regions should ensure they follow all safety measures to protect themselves and their property. In the event of an emergency, the public is encouraged to contact the district administration by dialing 16. Livestock owners are also being told to move their animals to higher ground without delay.

The district administration is closely monitoring river channels and bridges, with strict oversight continuing to ensure public safety.

All necessary preparations have been made to handle potential flooding, according to the administration.

Read more: Monsoon rains expected from Sept 2 to 5 across Pakistan, says NDMA

According to the National Emergencies Operations Centre, the monsoon rain system is expected to affect various regions during this period, with moderate rainfall likely in northeastern Punjab. Light rain is anticipated in areas including Pothohar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Malakand and Hazara divisions, may experience light to heavy rainfall, while regions in Balochistan, including the Qalat division, Quetta, Pishin, and the Kirthar and Koh Suleiman ranges, are also likely to see light to heavy showers.