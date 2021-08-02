Rawal Dam water level surges to red mark, spillways to be opened

ISLAMABAD: The water level at Rawal Dam has surged to red mark and the reservoir’s management has decided to open spillways of the dam soon, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rawal Dam authorities in a statement announced to open the spillways soon after the water level at the reservoir reached to red mark today (Monday).

“Rawal Dam reservoir has maximum capacity of 1752 feet water conservation, while present water level at the dam has been 1750 feet,” the dam management said.

The dam’s authority has directed the residents of low-lying areas to move to safer places as the spillways of the dam will be opened after some time.

The warning sirens had started wailing with rapid surge in the water level in the reservoir.

“After opening of the spillways the water level at Soan river will rise and water could overflow from the banks of the stream,” the sources of the dam administration said.

Soan River is an important stream of the Pothohar region in North Punjab and drains much of the water of the area.

Earlier, the administration of Rawal Dam had decided to lift the spillway gates as the water reservoir almost reached to its maximum limit due to torrential rains that lashed the federal capital Islamabad.