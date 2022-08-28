Rawalpindi: Administration crackdown after dengue outbreak

Rawalpindi: The district administration of Rawalpindi has launched a crackdown and sealed 58 buildings for finding dengue larvae and filed cases on 41 people, ARY News reported.

According to details, the district administration inspected multiple buildings in the city with probable dengue larvae breeding. A total of 58 buildings including the Saddar Market Plaza were sealed by the administration.

The district administration said that they have a zero-tolerance policy over dengue in the city. Fogging and surveillance would be increased in streets to curb the dengue outbreak in the city, they added.

However, amid monsoon season, the dengue cases rose in Sindh as the province lodged 839 cases in the last 24 days.

According to the statistics issued by the health department, the number of dengue cases reported in Sindh reached 839 in the last 24 days. Of them, the majority of cases, 787, were reported in Karachi.

District Central reported 185 cases, Malir 150, Korangi 38, and district Kemari reported 22 cases. Outside Karachi, according to government data, a large number of cases were reported in Thatta city (13) as compared to other districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad reported nine dengue cases, Badin two, Umerkot 7, and Mirpur Khas four, while Tharparkar and Larkana reported two cases respectively.

Health experts have warned that the dengue virus could take the shape of an epidemic if measures such as spraying insecticides were not taken.

