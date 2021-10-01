Rawalpindi ASI embraces martyrdom in gunfight with drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Aslam Farooqui on Friday embraced martyrdom after a gunfight with drug peddlers in Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a Rawalpindi police spokesman, the gunfight between the alleged drug peddlers and police ensued within the remits of the Civil Line police station, resulting in the martyrdom of 28-year-old ASI Aslam Farooqui.

تھانہ سول لائن کے علاقہ میں ڈرگ ڈیلرز کے خلاف ایکشن کے دوران فائرنگ کا تبادلہ، اے ایس آئ اسلم فاروقی شہید ہو گئے۔ انا لله وانا اليه راجعون۔ واقعہ مریڑ حسن کے قریب پیش آیا۔ فائرنگ کے تبادلے کے دوران ایک ڈرگ ڈیلر ماجد ہلاک، واقعہ کی مزید تحقیقات کی جا رہی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/QOBZZwAHwY — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) October 1, 2021



An alleged drug peddler identified as Majid was also killed in the police encounter, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and directed RPO Rawalpindi to submit a detailed report to him. He ordered him to immediately arrest the suspects involved in it.

The IG Punjab said that ASI Aslam Farooqui laid down his life in the line of duty and while serving the country. “His sacrifice will not be forgotten,” the top Punjab cop said.

On March 07, Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Mian Imran was killed in a targeted attack in Rawalpindi after unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him.

Read More: COP KILLED, SUSPECTS FLEE IN RAWALPINDI POLICE ENCOUNTER

According to police, SHO Mian Imran left his home for office when armed motorcyclists intercepted him near Kutchery Chowk (Roundabout) and opened fire, killing the cop on the spot.

“The suspects fled from the spot after the incident,” they said adding that the police teams have collected the evidence from the spot for forensic analysis. The police have shifted the body of the cop to a hospital for medical treatment.

