Former Rawalpindi Commissioner gets new order after resignation

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab government appointed new Commissioner Rawalpindi after the resignation of Liaquat Ali Chatta who stepped down from the post, admitting ‘rigging’ in the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

As per the details, Liaquat Ali Chatta, a grade-20 officer, has been ordered to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

A 19-grade officer Saif Anwar, who was serving as Director General (DG) of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), has been appointed as Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, Liaqat Ali Chatha resigned as Commissioner Rawalpindi over alleged rigging in elections 2024.

Addressing a press conference the Rawalpindi commissioner surrendered to police saying “I accept responsibility for rigging the election 2024”.

Liaqat Ali Chattha admitted that the rigging took place in the election and candidates who were leading in their constituencies with over 70,000 votes were converted to losers with the help of fake seals under his watch.

He also apologized to his subordinates for compelling them to rig elections saying that they were crying when they were directed to carry out the rigging.