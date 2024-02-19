Raja Riaz claims ex-Rawalpindi commissioner ‘sold’ himself for ‘Rs250m, New York flat’

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raja Riaz has claimed that ex-Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chatha ‘sold’ himself for a ‘Rs25million and a three-bed New York flat’.

On Saturday, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Chatha tendered his resignation, which he said was out of “guilty conscience” for abetting large-scale electoral rigging in the garrison city further raising the political mercury in the country.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Raja Riaz strongly refuted the allegations of the ex-commissioner near his retirement and demanded a comprehensive investigation.

“I want to tell you about his past. He has worked in Faisalabad for 20 years and he was the most corrupt magistrate. He falsely accused the chief election commissioner and chief justice of corruption after taking money near his retirement,” he alleged.

ROs and DROs of Rawalpindi also refuted the claims of Chatha, Riaz said and added that the whole ‘drama’ was created on the behest of an overseas Pakistani from Faisalabad.

The former opposition leader said it is a tradition of PTI not to accept election results.

Riaz said Ali Amin Gandapur, the PTI’s nominee for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM slot, was the ‘frontman’ of the former prime minister on May 9 riots، If he becomes the Chief Minister’s KP, he would ‘retaliate’ against the centre.

The PML-N leader also requested JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join hands for the betterment of the beloved country.