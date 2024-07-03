Rawalpindi court orders to book man for concealing first marriage

A man found himself in hot waters for concealing a first marriage, as Rawalpindi court ordered police to register a case against the man, ARY News reported.

As per details, the additional sessions judge on the complaint of second wife of the man, ordered to register case against the man for concealing his first marriage and deceiving his second wife.

The Rawalpindi court ordered to book the man under sections 420, 465 and 495.

Earlier in 2021, a man allegedly murdered his wife after she refused to give permission for a second marriage in the Narowal district of Punjab.

The incident occurred within the remits of Raeya Khas police station in Narowal, where a man murdered his wife-the mother of three children- after tying her neck with a rope and subjecting her to brutal torture. She was identified as Sobia.