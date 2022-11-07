Rawalpindi: Educational institutes closed for two days due to PTI protests

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Monday announced to keep all educational institutes closed for two days due to PTI protests in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

All exams in Rawalpindi have been postponed.

According to the notification issued by the DC Rawalpindi, the educational institutes have been closed for two days due to the law and order situation in the area.

The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has postponed its mid-term examinations after the notification.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has staged multiple protests in Rawalpindi and closed the Murree expressway as well.

PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi has said that the protests would continue until the PTI long march reaches Rawalpindi. The time for the imported PDM government is over, he added.

He added that Imran Khan is their red line, and they will block the whole country if he is harmed in any way. The protests are growing exponentially, and the only way out for the government is to announce a free and fair election.

Meanwhile, a PTI worker was electrocuted to death after he climbed an electric poll to chant slogans in favour of his party. The man fell directly to the ground after being electrocuted.

