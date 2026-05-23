Rawalpindi’s first woman obtains HTV driving licence

RAWALPINDI: A woman in Rawalpindi has become the first female driver to obtain a Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) driving licence from the Rawalpindi Traffic Police.

Humaira Naseer earned the licence after successfully passing the HTV commercial driving test, including a dumper driving assessment conducted at the Old Varan Depot on Peshawar Road in Saddar, Rawalpindi.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, Humaira Naseer completed the entire licensing process on merit, becoming the first woman to receive an HTV licence from the department.

Speaking on the occasion, she praised the transparent licensing system and the guidance provided by the City Traffic Police, saying their cooperation made the process easier for her.

She encouraged women drivers to come forward with confidence, learn traffic laws, and obtain proper driving licences.

“Safe driving is not only a responsibility but also a source of self-reliance,” she said.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi termed Humaira Naseer a role model for other women and said women are proving their capabilities in every field.

Traffic officer Muhammad Kaleem said Humaira obtained the licence after completing all legal and technical requirements, proving that women can stand shoulder to shoulder with men in every field with courage and determination.