Rawalpindi: Four-year-old booked on assault charges

RAWALPINDI: In the most bizarre move, Rawalpindi police booked a four-year-old boy for allegedly assaulting a couple in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered by Ghulam Mustafa in Naseerabad police station against the four-year-old boy named Ahmed. The kid was accused of attacking the couple with stones and bricks, the FIR read.

The minor was produced before Additional session judge Sohail Anjum for bail on Wednesday. Ahmed’s lawyer told the court that Naseerabad police station has registered the case ‘blindly’. “The penalty awarded in the case registered against the four-year-old Ahmed is ten years imprisonment,” he added.

Strict action should be taken against the Station house officer (SHO) and Investigation Officer (IO) of Naseerabad police station, Ahmed’s lawyer pled.

The court summoned the investigating officer and dismissed the case afterwards.

