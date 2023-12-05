Rawalpindi Hospital grappling with space, oxygen shortage

RAWALPINDI: The children’s ward at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi is currently grappling with a shortage of space and oxygen, causing challenges for its patients, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, a video has surfaced featuring a doctor and a child’s mother in the Children’s Ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital. In the video, the doctor expressed concern about the insufficient number of patient beds.

In the video, the doctor can be seen stating his remarks, “The government has allocated only four beds for the patients, where should we accommodate the fifth patient? I’m a doctor, not the hospital owner. We are handling a greater number of patients than the government’s provided facilities.”

The doctor continues, stating, “We have no ill will towards any child or their parents but the situation force us to make difficult decisions. If a new patient requires oxygen, we have to reallocate it from another.”

The doctor advised the parents to address their complaints to the relevant authorities as they are only doctors and have no authority to meet their demands.