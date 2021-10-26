Rawalpindi’s little Zainab gets justice

RAWALPINDI: Two men were handed death sentence on two counts and Rs0.5 million fine each on Tuesday in a case pertaining to the rape and murder of little Zainab in Rawalpindi.

9-year-old Zainab was sexually abused before being murdered in March this year.

A district and sessions court found Babar Masih and Muhammad Adnan guilty of the felony and awarded them death sentence on two counts and Rs0.5 million fine each. The court handed a woman named Kaweta alias Aniqa seven-year-imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine for hushing up the crime.

Zainab was found murdered after being sexually assaulted in Rawalpindi’s Jhanda Chechi on March 23. During interrogation, both men had confessed to having committed the crime.

The horrific incident had brought back the tragic memories of the rape and murder of Zainab from Kasur, whose body was found in a garbage dump on January 9, 2018, days after her abduction.

The most heinous in a string of similar child abuse cases had triggered widespread outrage and protests in the country.