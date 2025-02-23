Rawalpindi Mall Road set to become signal-free

LAHORE: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has launched the signal-free Mall Road project, expected to be completed within three months at a cost of Rs 4.5 billion, ARY News reported.

As per details, the project was approved by Maryam Nawaz, and work is underway to relocate alternative routes, electricity, and gas services.

As part of the project, the road from PC Chowk to AFIC will be closed from today, and commuters are advised to use alternative routes to access the airport or motorway. Citizens traveling from Rawat can use the Islamabad Expressway.

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to complete the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December 2025.

She gave these directions during her surprise visit to the said project. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the completion of 38-km long Rawalpindi Ring Road project will solve the long-overdue traffic problem. She said that provision of funds will be ensured for the completion of the said project.

Maryam Nawaz also took an aerial view of the said project and also visited Khasala Khurd Rawalpindi Ring Road Camp Office.

Briefing about the project, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division informed her that five interchanges will be constructed at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian. Additionally, railway bridges and five overpasses will be built on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project having twenty-one subways.