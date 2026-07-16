RAWALPINDI, July 16: A man in Rawalpindi has been arrested after his wife accused him of keeping her in illegal confinement and putting chains on her feet, ARY News reported.

Rawalpindi CPO Khalid Hamdani Sukhera took notice of the incident and ordered registration of a case.

According to police, the suspect was arrested and further investigation is underway. A case has been registered at Pirwadhai Police Station on the complaint of the woman’s father.

The woman told police that she had an argument with her husband over a mobile phone, after which she was allegedly confined.

However, the case took a new turn after CCTV footage obtained by ARY News surfaced.

The footage appears to show the woman walking on her own to Pirwadhai Police Station while wearing the same clothes seen in the viral video. She is later seen sitting on a charpai inside a room at the police station.

In the video, a man can allegedly be heard telling the woman, “Sister, remove the chains now. The video has been made.”

According to information received by ARY News, the CCTV footage has raised questions about the viral video. It suggests the chain’s video may have been recorded inside the Rawalpindi police station after the woman arrived there.

Sources said investigators are also looking into the possibility that the woman made the video after reaching the police station following a dispute with her husband. Police have not officially confirmed this claim and said the investigation is still in progress.

The CPO has directed the SP Rawal and DSP City to complete a detailed inquiry and submit a report. Police said all facts will be determined after the investigation is completed.