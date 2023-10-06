Rawalpindi man arrested for wall-chalking in favour of PTI chief

Rawalpindi man was arrested for wall-chalking in favor of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, Javed Akhtar Abbasi was booked by police after a video of his doing wall-chalking for the release of the PTI chairman, went viral on social media.

The case was registered under the Wall Act of 1995 at the Civil Lines police station in Rawalpindi.

It may be noted that the PTI chief is currently in Adiala jail in the cipher case.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.