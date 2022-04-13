Rawalpindi man asphyxiate minor daughter to death

RAWALPINDI: In a brutal act, a father choked her three-year-old daughter to death in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The shocking incident took place within the limits of PS Nasirabad, Rawalpindi, where a father tried to kill his three daughters. In the act, a three years old girl was dead, while the other two were saved.

The police said that the incident took place over domestic dispute. The man has been taken into custody, while the case is registered against him and an investigation against him also began.

Earlier this year in the month of March, a merciless man shot dead his seven-day-old daughter in Mianwali district of Punjab.

According to the news circulating on social media, a man named Shahzeb shot dead his 7-day-old infant in Mianwali because his first child was a daughter instead of a son.

Users have shared pictures of the little fairy in which the seven-day-old infant can be seen dead after being shot five times by her cruel father.

