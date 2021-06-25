Rawalpindi man arrested after purse snatching video goes viral

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police on Friday arrested the suspect whose video of snatching a purse from a girl in the city went viral on social media, ARY News reported.

As soon as the video went viral, Rawalpindi CCPO Ahsan Yonus ordered the law enforcement personnel to arrest the accused.

Race Course Police on Friday taking swift action arrested the accused Anis Iqbal, who fled after snatching a purse from a woman in Rawalpindi’s Dhok Chaudhrian area.

A case has been registered against him on the complaint of the woman’s brother.

According to police, when law enforcers attempted to arrest Iqbal, the suspect, tried to open fire on the police party. They added the pistol of the suspect instead backfired and the bullet hit Iqbal’s right wrist.

Police said they have also recovered a stolen motorcycle and a purse snatched from the woman from the possession of the accused.

ملزم انیس اقبال سابقہ ریکارڈ یافتہ ہے۔ ملزم سے واردات کے دوران استعمال ہونے والا موٹر سائیکل اور خاتون سے چھینا گیا پرس بھی برآمد کرلیا گیا، مزید وارداتوں کا انکشاف متوقع ہے۔ ملزم کی گرفتاری پر سی پی او محمد احسن یونس کی ایس پی پوٹھوہار اور ریس کورس پولیس کو شاباش۔ https://t.co/nyHvO87ZPK — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) June 25, 2021

The accused Iqbal has had a previous criminal record, police said.

Inspector-General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani, took to Twitter and congratulated the Rawalpindi police for arresting the criminal who snatched the purse from a girl. “Well done Rawalpindi Police for arresting this criminal who snatched the purse of your sister in the street. I am sure you will be able to keep him away from our streets and behind the bars for a long time,” he said in a Twitter post.

Well done Rawalpindi Police for arresting this criminal who snatched the purse of your sister in the street. I am sure you will be able to keep him away from our streets and behind the bars for a long time. pic.twitter.com/UeUgktfkuR — Inam Ghani QPM & Bar, PSP (@InamGhani) June 25, 2021

Earlier today, A video clip of a criminal snatching purse from a girl had gone viral on social media.

The criminal, who was riding a bike, had snatched a purse from a burqa-clad woman passing through a street in Rawalpindi’s Dhok Chaudhri.

Well done Rawalpindi Police for arresting this criminal who snatched the purse of your sister in the street. I am sure you will be able to keep him away from our streets and behind the bars for a long time. pic.twitter.com/UeUgktfkuR — Inam Ghani QPM & Bar, PSP (@InamGhani) June 25, 2021

The video showed that the snatcher grabbed girl by her veil and dragged her which led the woman to fall in a dangerous way on the ground.

The video clip of horrible scene went viral on social media.