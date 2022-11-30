RAWALPINDI: Man sentenced to death for murdering wife

RAWALPINDI: A session court in Rawalpindi sentenced a man to death and 10 years of imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering his wife, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accused has been sentenced to death under section 302 and to 10 years imprisonment under section 324 of the law. The culprit Abdul Aziz was also fined 500,000 by the court.

It is to be noted that the man had murdered his wife with a knife over a domestic dispute. The murder case was registered in police station RA Bazar in August 2022.

Earlier in July 2021, a sessions court in Lahore awarded the death sentence to a 90-year-old man who was found guilty of opening fire on children in the street who were being noisy.

The additional and sessions’ judge Muhammad Saeed announced the verdict of a murder case of children who were killed for being noisy in street by an elderly man. The man, 90, Gama alias Gaman Masih has been awarded a death sentence and an Rs700,000 fine by the local court.

Also Read: Two accused get death sentence for Dasu terror attack

Due to his firing, a minor boy Nauraiz Masih lost his life while his sister and mother sustained wounds.

Comments