Rawalpindi police arrest all accused in girl’s murder ordered by jirga

Rawalpindi police have arrested all suspects involved in the murder of a girl—allegedly carried out on the orders of a local jirga.

A 19-year-old newlywed bride was murdered by her husband on the orders of a jirga (tribal council) in Rawalpindi, earlier this week.

The incident occurred in the Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi. The victim, Sidra Arab Gul, was allegedly killed by her husband, Ziaur Rehman, after the jirga issued a verdict against her.

A high-level investigation team has collected all relevant evidence, while facilitators involved in both the jirga and the killing have confessed during interrogation.

According to police sources, the victim’s husband, Zia-ur-Rehman, and father-in-law have made significant revelations during the investigation.

The case now includes charges under murder sections, and both the police and the state have become complainants.

Authorities have also sought legal opinion regarding the inclusion of anti-terrorism clauses, stating that convening a jirga to order a murder constitutes an act of terrorism under the law.

Police revealed that important data and evidence have been extracted from the suspects’ mobile phones.

The arrested individuals are expected to be presented for extended physical remand. Furthermore, exhumation of the victim’s body has been scheduled for tomorrow under court orders, with police deployed at the cemetery to ensure security.

So far, nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.