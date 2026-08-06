RAWALPINDI, August 6, 2026: Authorities have suspended the rescue operation to trace a six-year-old girl who fell into a drain in Rawalpindi, prompting protests by her family and local residents, ARY News reported.

The search operation, launched after the incident in Bohar Bazaar, was called off despite the child remaining missing. The decision sparked anger among residents, with hundreds gathering in the area to protest what they described as negligence by the authorities.

The protesters demanded that the administration immediately resume the search operation on an emergency basis to locate the missing girl.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have registered an FIR over the incident at Waris Khan Police Station on the complaint of the girl’s father.

According to the FIR, the six-year-old girl fell into the drain on Wednesday night during heavy rainfall while she was leaving her home with family members and attempting to get into a vehicle.

She was swept away by the strong flow of rainwater, triggering a rescue operation that continued until it was suspended.

Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed Rawalpindi and Islamabad, prompting the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to place its emergency response teams on high alert as authorities closely monitor drainage systems and rising water levels.

According to WASA Managing Director, field staff equipped with heavy machinery have been deployed across low-lying areas to ensure uninterrupted drainage. He said obstructions created in stormwater drains following the previous spell of rain had been cleared, while continuous monitoring of Nullah Lai and other major drains is underway. He added that water flow remains normal and unobstructed.

Rainfall recorded across various locations included 1 mm in Saidpur, 13 mm in Golra, 27 mm in Bokra, 23 mm at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 19 mm in Shamsabad, 44 mm at Kutchery, 28 mm in Pirwadhai, 47 mm in Gawalmandi, and 32 mm in New Katarian.

WASA teams have also been deployed in Dhoke Khabba and adjoining low-lying areas to facilitate drainage, while field crews continue dewatering operations along Circular Road. According to the agency’s spokesperson, the Managing Director is personally supervising the ongoing drainage operation.

Meanwhile, water levels in Nullah Lai have risen following the heavy downpour. Officials reported that the water level reached 10 feet at Katarian and 8 feet at Gawalmandi, where an alert warning has been issued as a precaution.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.