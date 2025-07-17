PM Shehbaz calls emergency meeting over Rawalpindi torrential rain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an emergency meeting as torrential rain wreak havoc in Rawalpindi, other Punjab cities, ARY News reported citing sources.

At least 63 people died in rain-related incidents in Punjab during last 36 hours downpour bringing life to standstill in the province.

According to sources, the prime minister has summoned an immediate report from the Chief Commissioner Rawalpindi, MD WASA. The meeting will review measure taken for the safety of citizens and damages caused by the rain and urban flooding.

Earlier, in view of prevailing weather conditions amid heavy rains, the district administration of Rawalpindi has announced a one-day public holiday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema issued the notification of the public holiday, urging citizens to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

It is worth mentioning here that at least three people died as rooftop of a house collapsed in Akbari Gate of Lahore, while a mother and daughter died in similar incident at Iqbal Colony of Faisalabad.

Heavy rainfall brought electric poles and wires down to the railway track in Chiniot causing suspension of railway traffic.

Islamabad/Rawalpindi

Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and adjoining areas received heavy rainfall as Rawalpindi lashed by record 220 millimeters down pour, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chakwal and the vicinity experienced cloudburst with 425mm rainfall in brief span caused flooding in various areas.

The stormy rain spell in twin cities caused flooding in local drains and nullahs and authorities issued threat alert with sirens wailing in the region.

Local Lai nullah surged to 19 feet high at Gawalmandi point while the roads at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and Murree Road submerged under the rainwater.

The roads and streets of low-lying areas drowned under the water.

The Met Office has forecast further rainfall for next few hours in the region.

Chakwal Cloudburst

The monsoon spell wreaked havoc in Chakwal and Jhelum drowning dozens of villages under the water.

The cloudburst in Chakwal poured 425 millimeters of rain bringing the life to standstill and severed link of several villages with main city. At least two people died in mishaps.

According to reports Panwal dam swept away by flashfloods.

Local administration has called assistance of the armed forces to meet the emergency sitution.

The low-lying areas of Chakwal and the vicinity submerged. The life also paralyzed at Talla Gang, Kallar Kahar, Choa Syedan Shah while link of the scores of villages sewered with district headquarters.

29 evacuated to safety in Jhelum

The water of Ghan nullah in Jhelum entered in settled areas as the army troops have launched a relief operation. In relief operations 29 people stranded in flashfloods were evacuated to safety.

Latest updates on devastating rain-related incidents in Punjab