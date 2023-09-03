Rawalpindi reports 16 new dengue cases

RAWALPINDI: Dengue onslaught continues in Rawalpindi as 16 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday citing the provincial health ministry.

According to data provided by the Health Ministry Punjab, 16 new dengue cases were reported in multiple hospitals. The number of dengue cases has reached 261 as majority of the patients are under treatment in Benazir Bhutto hospital, DHQ, and in the Holy Family hospital.

Dengue epidemic grips multiple regions of the country after devastating floods wreaked havoc in the majority of the country.

Meanwhile, 69 cases have been registered and eight buildings have been sealed over violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb dengue virus.

Overall 2225 cases have been registered and 466 buildings have been sealed over dengue SOPs violations.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

SYMPTOMS

Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms during the febrile phase: