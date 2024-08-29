Rawalpindi reports 17 dengue cases in 24hours

RAWALPINDI: At least 17 cases of dengue have been reported in the past 24 hours Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to the Health Department, the majority of the cases, 12, are being treated at the Holy Family Hospital, while 5 are being treated at the DHQ Hospital.

In an effort to control the spread of dengue, the authorities have taken strict measures against those violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

A total of 1676 cases have been registered against violators, and 502 buildings have been sealed.

Earlier, an owner of a tyre shop was booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor dengue larvae surveillance.

According to official sources, the anti-dengue teams carried out inspections at Kabari Bazaar and found larvae in the tyre workshop. The team got registered a case against the owner Amanullah.

On June 23, the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, detected larvae at 8,064 sites during anti-dengue surveillance from January 1, 2024.

According to APP, District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that 999 teams including 788 indoor teams and 211 outdoor teams were carrying out the surveillance in the district to control the breeding of larvae.

Giving details of the detection of dengue larvae, the health officer said that during indoor surveillance the teams detected larvae at 6,735 homes while larvae were found at 1,361 sites during outdoor surveillance.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.