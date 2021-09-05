Rawalpindi reports 231 Covid-19 patients in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: The health officials on Sunday said that 231 more persons were infected with Covid-19 in Rawalpindi in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

“Total 1116 patients have been succumbed to coronavirus infection in Rawalpindi so far.”

“Overall tally of coronavirus patients in Rawalpindi has reached to 33,409,” officials said. The number of patients recovered from the disease has been 29,829,” according to officials.

“Presently 123 Covid patients are admitted at hospitals and 2,341 have been quarantined at homes,” officials said.

The Punjab government on Friday imposed new restrictions in 15 major cities of the province after upsurge in Covid-19 infections.

The curbs have been imposed till September 12 to stem the spread of the viral disease, according to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department.

The restrictions have been imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Shiekhupura, Sialkot and Bhakkar.

In the daily statistics shared by the Command and Operation Center (NCOC), COVID-19 Sunday claimed 61 new lives and the rate of new infections stood at 6.47 per cent in the country.

In a tweet, NCOC said that in the past 24-hour period 57,908 Covid tests were conducted, out of which 3,747 diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.