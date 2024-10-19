Dengue cases surge alarmingly with 96 new cases in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: The dengue situation in Rawalpindi has reached alarming levels as 96 new cases were confirmed within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 3,368, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Health Department reported that 11 people have succumbed to the virus so far, and 4,537 dengue-related cases have been registered due to the presence of dengue larvae in various locations.

As a result, 1,716 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus.

The department further added that a fine amounting to Rs 19.85 million has been imposed on premises where dengue larvae were discovered.

In response to the crisis, the Deputy Commissioner declared a dengue emergency across the district, stating that patients have been diagnosed with a more dangerous strain of the dengue virus.

Emergency dengue counters have been set up in hospitals, and mobile teams have been deployed to intensify efforts to eliminate dengue mosquitoes and control the outbreak.