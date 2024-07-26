Father-daughter duo dead in Rawalpindi roof collapse

RAWALPINDI: In a tragic incident, a father-daughter duo died after the roof collapsed due to rain on Misrial Road Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred in Rawalpindi, where a seven-year-old Malaika and her 27-year-old father Sajid died after the they came under the debri.

In a separate incident, at least four people including three women died and seven others sustained injuries as the roof of a house collapsed in Sheikhupura during the rain.

The tragic incident occurred near Milad Chowk in the Siddiqua Colony of Sheikhupura. The roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in the death of four people, including three women.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Kausar Bibi, 50-year-old Bano, 35-year-old Mufeeza, and 25-year-old Ali Raza.

The rescue officials, seven people were also injured in the roof collapse who were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Earlier in a similar incident in Sargodhaat, two people were killed while three others sustained injuries. The incident occurred in Ghaffor Town, Sargodha, where the roof of a house collapsed, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuring three others.

Rescue teams promptly responded to the scene and extracted the injured from the rubble, shifting them to the hospital for medical treatment.