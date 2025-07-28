Shocking details emerge in Rawalpindi honor killing case

RAWALPINDI: In a major development in honor killing case of 19-year-old Sidra Arab Gul, her body was exhumed on Monday under court orders in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area, followed by reburial after the procedure, ARY News reported.

A 19-year-old newlywed bride was murdered by her husband on the orders of a jirga (tribal council) in Rawalpindi, earlier this week.

According to sources, the exhumation, supervised by Area Magistrate Qamar Abbas Tarar, allowed forensic teams to collect samples from the victim’s body for a post-mortem examination.

Hospital sources revealed shocking evidence of violence, with visible marks of torture found on Sidra’s body, particularly on her head and face.

The victim’s face appeared blue during the exhumation, indicating possible suffocation. According to hospital sources, Sidra was strangled to death, confirming earlier suspicions of a brutal murder.

A lady doctor has begun compiling the post-mortem report, examining all collected evidence to establish the cause of death and further details of the crime.

It is worth mentioning here that the incident occurred in the Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi. The victim, Sidra Arab Gul, was allegedly killed by her husband, Ziaur Rehman, after the jirga issued a verdict against her.

A high-level investigation team has collected all relevant evidence, while facilitators involved in both the jirga and the killing have confessed during interrogation.

According to police sources, the victim’s husband, Zia-ur-Rehman, and father-in-law have made significant revelations during the investigation.

