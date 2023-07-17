Rawalpindi: Speeding dumper runs over five vehicles near LHC

RAWALPINDI: In a tragic incident, a speeding dumper ran over five vehicles at GT Road, Rawalpindi on Monday, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources.

As per details, the incident took place near Lahore High Court (LHC) building at GT Road, where a speeding dumper ran over five vehicles. As a result, a man lost his life on the spot, while three others sustained wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to the hospital. The rescue sources said the driver of the dumper lost control due to the failure of the brake.

