Rawalpindi: Speeding dumper runs over five vehicles near LHC

RAWALPINDI: In a tragic incident, a speeding dumper ran over five vehicles at GT Road, Rawalpindi on Monday, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources. 

As per details, the incident took place near Lahore High Court (LHC) building at GT Road, where a speeding dumper ran over five vehicles. As a result, a man lost his life on the spot, while three others sustained wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to the hospital. The rescue sources said the driver of the dumper lost control due to the failure of the brake.

Read more: Dumper set on fire after it runs over minor boy

In a separate road crash in 2021, a speeding tanker overran a motorcycle in Karachi, claiming the lives of three members of a family.

According to police, the incident occurred at a traffic signal in Akhtar Colony area of the city when a moving tanker hit a motorcycle.

