22.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Rawalpindi: Three minor siblings die after being trapped in trunk

Babar Malik
By Babar Malik
|

TOP NEWS

Babar Malik
Babar Malik

RAWALPINDI: In a tragic incident, three minor siblings suffocated to death after accidentally locking themselves inside a trunk while playing in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the tragic incident took place in Shah Khalid Khaluni area of Rawalpindi, wherein three minor siblings – two girls and a boy – accidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing.

Initial reports suggest that the three siblings – 2-year-old Zohan, 6-year-old Saira and 7-year-old Faria – were suffocated to death.

Rescue officials have shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Talking to ARY News, the family members of the children said that they accidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.