Rawalpindi: Three minor siblings die after being trapped in trunk

RAWALPINDI: In a tragic incident, three minor siblings suffocated to death after accidentally locking themselves inside a trunk while playing in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the tragic incident took place in Shah Khalid Khaluni area of Rawalpindi, wherein three minor siblings – two girls and a boy – accidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing.

Initial reports suggest that the three siblings – 2-year-old Zohan, 6-year-old Saira and 7-year-old Faria – were suffocated to death.

Rescue officials have shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Talking to ARY News, the family members of the children said that they accidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing.