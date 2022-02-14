Rawalpindi: Tuition teacher slits girl’s throat over petty dispute

RAWALPINDI: In a terrifying incident of murder, a merciless tuition teacher has slit the throat of an 11-year-old girl in Rawalpindi in the vicinity of Ratta Amral police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

The horrific incident took place in the Marble Factory area of Rawalpindi in which a 22-year-old tuition teacher brutally slaughtered his 11-year-old female student.

Police said that the accused teacher was immediately arrested besides recovering the sharp object used to kill the girl.

In his statement, the accused tuition teacher confessed to killing the minor girl before the police officials. He blamed the slain girl’s family for always raising doubts on him that led him to slaughter the girl.

Sources told ARY News that police will also conduct a psychiatric examination of the accused teacher. Moreover, the slain girl’s body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

CPO Rawalpindi took notice of the terrifying killing of the girl and summoned a report from the concerned police officials on the findings in the case.

Police officials assured the slain girl’s family to bring the culprit to justice.

