Ray D’Arcy ‘disappointed’ with RTÉ on his farewell

Irish television presenter Ray D’Arcy expressed his “huge disappointment” regarding the way the RTE managed his sudden exit from the station.

On Thursday, October 9, RTE announced that Ray D’Arcy had left abruptly, having hosted his final Radio One show, marking the end of his 11-year tenure.

In the statement, Ray D’Arcy expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of his departure, saying, “I’ve been with Radio 1 for the past 11 years. In that time, I have worked with some brilliant people, and I want to thank them. I also want to extend my gratitude to the regulars on the show, the guests and the wonderful loyal listeners”.

D’Arcy further highlighted his pride in championing important stories and causes, including those of Catherine Corless, Erica Fleming, Katriona O’ Sullivan and the late Vicky Phelan.

He also emphasised his commitment to mental health and addiction issues, stating,” I love radio and daily radio is part of who I am. I look forward to the opportunities ahead”.

RTE studio confirmed D’Arcy’s departure in a brief statement, “After over 11 years on RTÉ Radio 1, The |’ Ray D’Arcy Show’ is set to come to an end this week”.

The RTE director of Audio, Patricia Monahan, added, “I would like to sincerely thank Ray for his contribution to RTÉ Radio 1 over the last eleven years. While The Ray D’Arcy Show is not part of our plans, we wish him well in his future endeavours”.