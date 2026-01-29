Ray J shocks fans with his latest health update

Ray J revealed that he has a short time left to live.

In a recent post on Instagram, he had only beaten like 25%, following a recent hospitalisation, saying doctors warned he may have only months to live after suffering a severe case of heart failure linked to pneumonia.

The 45-year-old singer shared the update in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, January 25, thanking fans, friends and family for their support. “I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital. My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be alright,” he said, later adding, “My health is not OK”.

In the caption accompanying the video, he wrote: “Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!”

In other Instagram Live videos reshared on social media, Ray J claimed doctors told him he had months to live, stating, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me”.

He later attributed his heart condition to excessive drinking and drug use and said his parents would be accompanying him to upcoming medical appointments. He also thanked his sister, Brandy, for paying his bills “for the rest of the year”.

Medical experts have suggested Ray J may be experiencing a severely reduced ejection fraction, a measure of how much blood the heart pumps with each beat. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a normal ejection fraction ranges between 50% and 70%, while levels below 30% are considered severely reduced and associated with heart failure and life-threatening complications.

TMZ previously reported that Ray J was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital earlier this month with severe pneumonia and heart pain. It marked his second battle with pneumonia in four years, following an illness during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.