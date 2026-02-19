Raye apologizes after fans with valid tickets denied entry to Paris show

Raye has issued a heartfelt apology after dozens of fans were refused entry to her recent concert in Paris despite holding valid tickets.

The incident occurred during the British star’s This Tour May Contai n New Music stop at the Accor Arena, where approximately 65 ticket holders were left outside the venue on Sunday night. Many of the affected fans had purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the singer said she was “completely devastated” by the situation.

“I am completely devastated for the 65 ticket holders who were turned down from entering our Paris show on Sunday night. This is completely unacceptable and wrong,” she wrote.

Raye further added, “ I have been told this was a system error at Ticketmaster, meaning 65 tickets were not fully validated when they were purchased, this was outside of anything I could control and I feel saddened and let down.”

While the affected fans have reportedly received refunds and vouchers from the ticketing company, Raye announced additional steps to make amends. She offered each of the impacted concertgoers complimentary tickets to any future show of their choice, along with a signed vinyl.

|I know this doesn’t even remotely make up for this mess, but it’s all I can think of in this moment to soften the blow. My deepest apologies to those of you affected. Love Raye,” she added.

The incident took place during Raye’s tour, which began on January 22 in Łódź, Poland.