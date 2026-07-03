Raza Dar case: Faisal Vawda demands Ishaq Dar's resignation

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has said that following the “shameful allegations” against Raza Dar, no one could stand alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar under Pakistan’s flag, ARY News reported.

In a post on X, Vawda claimed that Raza Dar, whom he described as a close relative of Ishaq Dar, was facing allegations of luring foreign women to Pakistan, raping, torturing and extorting them.

He alleged that the suspect was arrested only after the intervention of a foreign embassy and accused the government of attempting to suppress the case.

Vawda further claimed that efforts were being made to limit the case to extortion charges instead of rape, while preparations were underway to send the foreign women back to their home country. He also questioned why the victims’ statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code had not yet been made public.

The senator criticised both the government and the opposition for remaining silent over the matter, alleging that no major political party or leader had condemned the case.

Calling Pakistan a “family corporation,” Vawda urged Ishaq Dar to resign, saying that if the government cared about Pakistan’s international image, the deputy prime minister should immediately step down.

The allegations made by Vawda have not been independently verified, and neither Ishaq Dar nor Raza Dar has publicly responded to the claims.

A case was registered at Defence-C Police Station after two foreign women accused five men, including Raza Dar, a close relative of Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, of kidnapping, gang rape and demanding ransom.

According to reports, the FIR was registered on the complaint of a Dutch woman, Stephanie Adriana.

According to the FIR, Sections 365-A (kidnapping for ransom) and 375-A (gang rape) have been included against Raza Dar and the other suspects.

The complainant said she first met Raza Dar in Singapore in October 2025, where he invited her and another foreign woman to visit Pakistan. She alleged that Raza Dar arranged their visas.

The FIR said the two women arrived in Pakistan on June 29, 2026. After their arrival, Raza Dar, his boss and three other suspects allegedly kidnapped them.

According to the complaint, the women were sexually assaulted several times during their captivity.

The FIR further alleged that Raza Dar pretended to be another victim while the suspects continued pressuring the women to arrange ransom money.