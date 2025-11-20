Raza fires Zimbabwe to 162 against Sri Lanka

Brian Bennett’s 49 from 42 and Sikandar Raza’s brisk 47 off 32 helped Zimbabwe post a respectable total against Sri Lanka in the second match of the T20I tri-series here on Thursday.

Put into bat first, Zimbabwe managed to score 162-8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani added 26 for the opening wicket in 3.1 overs before the latter was caught and bowled for 10 off Maheesh Theekshana’s bowling.

Brendan Taylor was the second to go after managing just 11 from nine, bowled by Eshan Malinga to leave Chevrons 40-2 in 5.3 overs.

With two wickets down in the power play, skipper Sikandar Raza arrived at the crease and stitched a 61-run partnership with Bennett. The pair took the score over the 100-run mark in 12 overs before Wanindu Hasaranga broke the threatening stand.

Bennet hit five fours and a six in his knock. Zimbabwe were eyeing a big total with wickets in hand; however, the Islanders made a strong comeback with quick wickets in the last phase of the innings.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga remained the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name. Eshan Malinga also supported him well with two scalps.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (capt), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga