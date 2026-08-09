Raza Haroon’s car burgled outside his Karachi residence

KARACHI: The vehicle of Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser Raza Haroon was targeted by thieves outside his residence in Karachi’s PECHS area, ARY News reported, citing CCTV footage of the incident.

According to the footage, two suspects arrived on a motorcycle outside Raza Haroon’s residence at around 6am. The suspects allegedly locked the main gate of the house from the outside before targeting the parked vehicle.

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One of the suspects remained near the gate on the motorcycle while the other smashed the car window and entered the vehicle.

The suspect then opened the car door and removed various items, including the vehicle’s panel, before fleeing the scene with his accomplice.

Raza Haroon said he discovered the incident at around 10:30am when he attempted to leave his residence and found that the main gate had been locked from the outside.

The incident has raised concerns over security and the growing incidence of street and property crime in Karachi.