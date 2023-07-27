Raza Rabbani opposes Army Act Amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani on Thursday opposed the Army Act Amendment bill 2023 and walked out from the Senate in protest.

The Senate has passed a bill proposing amendments to the Pakistan Army Act 1952. The bill was moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and was rushed through without being referred to a standing committee.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said that the Army Act Amendment bill should have been sent to the concerned Standing Committee.

“We were not provided even copies of the bill that just sailed through Senate,” he said and marked the day as black in the history of Pakistan’s parliament.

The bill

According to the content of the bill, unauthorized disclosure of information obtained in the interest of national security and interest in the official capacity will be severely punished for up to five years, the disclosure with the permission of the Army Chief or the empowered officer will not be punished.

The bill also said that officials that fall under the law will not be able to participate in political activities within two years of retirement, resignation, or dismissal.

According to the bill, a person involved in electronic crime, whose purpose is to defame the Pakistan Army, will be prosecuted under electronic crime.