Raza Rabbani seeks to become party in Article 63(A) reference

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman and PPP leader Raza Rabbani on Thursday approached the Supreme Court to become a party in the presidential reference seeking the interpretation and scope of Article 63(A).

He moved an application in the apex court stating that he headed a parliamentary committee on constitutional reforms that were introduced into the Constitution through the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Raza Rabbani said he has the first-hand knowledge of the background discussions that led the then constitution makers to incorporate Article 63 (A) in the Constitution.

A large bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will hear resume hearing of the reference today.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) submitted in the apex court its reply to the presidential reference stating an individual MNA can participate in the proceeding of a vote of no-confidence against a prime minister under Article 95.

“An MNA’s right to vote is an individual right under Article 95 and this right doesn’t belong to the political party he or she belongs to,” the top lawyers body contended, adding no member of the lower house of Parliament could be barred from exercising the right to vote.

