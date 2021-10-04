Exports go up by 27pc in September, Startups raise US$305mn: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced a 27.4 percent increase in exports during September while the country’s startups also raised a record US$305 million in the first nine months of 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing both the developments from his Twitter handle, Razak Dawood said that they had received provisional figures for export of goods and it has increased by 27.4 percent in September 2021 to US$2.41 billion as compared to US$ 1.89 billion in the same month during 2020.

as compared to USD 5.47 million in Q1 of FY2020-21. This has been due to hard work of our exporters & they deserve praise for this accomplishment.

The import figures are being analysed in consultation with other government departments and would be released shortly.@aliya_hamza — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) October 4, 2021



He further shared that for the first quarter of FY 2021-22, the exports have increased by 28 percent to US$ 6.99 billion as compared to US$ 5.47 million in a similar period of the last fiscal year.

“This has been due to hard work of our exporters [and] they deserve praise for this accomplishment,” he said adding that the import figures are being analyzed in consultation with other government departments and would be released shortly.

The adviser on investment further shared that during the first nine months of 2021, Pakistani startups raised a record US$305 million of investment globally.



“The sectors include e-commerce, fintech, health, and freight,” he said while urging the startups to look into the agriculture sector which he said had a lot of potentials.

Razak Dawood also congratulated Maqsad for securing Pakistan’s largest education-tech funding of US$2.1 million.

