RCB fans arrested for slaughtering goat in Virat Kohli’s name

Three Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been arrested for allegedly slaughtering a goat in front of a life-size cutout of Virat Kohli as a ‘raktaabhisheka’ (blood offering).

The disturbing incident was reported from has unfolded in a village, Chitradurga district in Indian state Karanataka following RCB’s thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3.

The arrested individuals were later identified as Sanna Palayya (22), Jayanna (23), and Tippe Swamy (28), who all are all residents of the district.

Instagram users shared a video of the disturbing incident, which was captured the minutes before the massacre.

A man is shown in the video holding the goat in front of Virat Kohli’s cutout while another man joyfully declares the RCB’s triumph.

A machete is then used to kill the goat, and its blood is ceremoniously presented to Kohli’s picture. There’s a third man there, holding the beast down with a rope.

Police quickly reacted to the incident and took all the suspects into custody.

“This is an appalling display of blind devotion. While people are free to support their teams passionately, such acts involving animal cruelty cannot be tolerated,” a senior police official said.