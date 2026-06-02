RCB's Tim David suspended after IPL 2026 final incident

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been handed a one-match suspension for the start of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season after breaching the tournament’s Code of Conduct during the final of the 2026 edition.

The disciplinary action stems from an incident that occurred during RCB’s title-winning clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

According to an IPL media release, the Australian batter reacted angrily to an umpiring decision during the 10th over of Gujarat Titans’ innings.

The incident involved a catch attempt by Jordan Cox off the bowling of Washington Sundar, which was ultimately ruled not out.

Frustrated by the decision, David threw an ice bag in the direction of on-field umpire Nitin Menon, an act that resulted in a breach of Article 2.9 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

The article relates to throwing a ball or any other item of cricket equipment at or near a player, official, umpire, match referee or any third person in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during a match.

David admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath. The offence carried additional significance because it marked David’s third disciplinary breach of the season.

As a result, his accumulated demerit points reached five, automatically triggering a one-match suspension under the IPL’s disciplinary regulations.

The punishment means the hard-hitting batter will miss Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening fixture of the IPL 2027 season.

Despite the controversy, RCB ended their campaign on a historic note by defeating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final to successfully defend their crown.

The triumph made Royal Challengers Bengaluru only the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back titles, joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the exclusive club.