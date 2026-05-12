Prime Video has officially renewed Alan Ritchson-starrer Reacher for a fifth season, making the decision months before Season 4 is even released, a move that underlines how valuable the action franchise has become for the streaming platform.

The early renewal was announced Monday, with Prime Video pointing to the series’ continued global success and strong audience reach as key reasons behind the decision. The show, led by Alan Ritchson, has steadily grown into one of the platform’s biggest action titles since debuting as an adaptation of Lee Child’s bestselling Jack Reacher novels.

In the series, Alan Ritchson plays former military policeman Jack Reacher, a drifter who travels across the country carrying little more than basic belongings while repeatedly finding himself pulled into violent conspiracies, criminal investigations and high-risk confrontations.

Season 4 of Reacher, which wrapped production in March, will adapt Gone Tomorrow, the 13th novel in Child’s long-running book series. The upcoming storyline begins with a troubling subway encounter that spirals into a dangerous conspiracy involving powerful enemies and escalating threats.

Several new cast members are joining the next season, including Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan and Kathleen Robertson. Prime Video has not yet confirmed an official release date for Season 4, though it is expected later this year.

Studio executives described Reacher as one of the company’s strongest franchise properties, crediting the mix of large-scale action and character-driven storytelling for its worldwide popularity.

The success of the series has also significantly elevated Alan Ritchson’s profile, with the actor now closely associated with one of streaming’s most commercially successful action dramas.

Reacher is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, with Nick Santora serving as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Lee Child and Alan Ritchson are also attached as executive producers alongside several long-time production partners involved with the series.