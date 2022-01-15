Read Pakistan’s first ever National Security Policy here

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Saturday shared the link of the website from where the first-ever National Security Policy launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday could be accessed, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Moeed Yusuf said that the policy has been launched at the website and the people could read its content. “The public version of the National Security Policy and its summary can be found at http://nsd.gov.pk,” he said.

The public version of the National Security Policy and its summary can be found at https://t.co/bpzcMtQC7m pic.twitter.com/NoJVhhSLFj — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) January 15, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan, emphasizing the need on improving the economy of the country so that they do not need to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose conditions may affect national security.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister lauded the national security division and said that the policy has brought clarity over national security challenges faced by the country.

He lauded the security forces for defending the homeland and said that they had rendered many sacrifices in the war against terror. “There are examples of multiple Muslim countries who remained unable to defend their territories,” he said.

The prime minister said that the security policy will pave the direction for the nation, bringing the state and public on the same path.

He lamented that previously no efforts were made to bring economic stability to the country leading the successive governments to reach out to the IMF. “IMF grants loans to the countries after they accept their conditions which somehow compromise their national security,” he said.

