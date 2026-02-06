Ready or Not 2: Here I Come trailer teases brutal power struggle

According to the latest trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Grace’s torment continues even after the destruction of the Le Domas family. The deadly game is far from finished; the sequel begins shortly after the events of the 2019 horror hit.

Samara Weaving returns as Grace, who awakens on a golf course still wearing her iconic, blood-stained wedding gown. She soon discovers she is literally tied to her estranged sister, Faith (portrayed by Kathryn Newton), as powerful new adversaries close in.

Instead of being the target of a single affluent family, Grace is now being hunted by the leaders of four competing “Council families” who are all vying to eliminate her and seize ultimate power. While a shaken Faith struggles to comprehend the chaos, Grace is fully “locked in.” She isn’t just running away this time—if she survives, she wins everything.

In line with Searchlight Pictures’ official synopsis:

“Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game—this time with her estranged sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.”

Fans are already buzzing about a potential face-off between Weaving and Sarah Michelle Gellar, which is hinted at in one particularly memorable moment.

The film is directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy once again penning the script. The ensemble cast also includes Elijah Wood, David Cronenberg, Nestor Carbonell, and Shawn Hatosy.

Grace’s most deadly game is just getting started. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come opens in theaters on March 20, 2026.