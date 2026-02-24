Real age of Aina Asif will stun all

KARACHI: Emerging actress and model Aina Asif may not be old enough to hold an ID card yet, but she has already spent seven years in the entertainment industry.

Aina Asif appeared as a guest on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, where host Faysal Quraishi asked if she had received her Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) yet, noting her youthful appearance.

The Pehli Si Mohabbat actress replied that she is still nine months away from being eligible for her ID card.

When the anchor mentioned that many in the industry find her remarkably young, she pointed out that while many A-list celebrities started their careers at her current age, she actually began her journey even little earlier than them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asif started her career as a child model in 2019.She made her acting debut in 2021, portraying the younger version of Maya Ali’s character in Pehli Si Muhabbat.

In 2022, she played Maliha “Mili” Sultan in Hum Tum and Abeer in Pinjra.

Her breakthrough role came in 2023 with Mayi Ri, where she portrayed Qurrat-ul-Ain “Annie” Habib, a child bride.[10] She also appeared in Baby Baji and Jannat Se Aagay the same year.

In 2025, she took on dual roles as twin sisters Sara and Zara in Judwaa and starred in Fahad Mustafa’s Parwarish, as Maya, along with Samar Jafri.

Regarding her roles in dramas like Woh Ziddi Si and Baby Baji, viewers expressed discomfort with her styling and mature portrayals, suggesting it did not suit her young age.

Her performance in Mayi Ri, a drama addressing child marriage, also sparked debate: while some criticized the depiction, Asif clarified in interviews that the intent was to raise awareness about the issue.

Some viewers have called for more age-appropriate roles, reflecting broader concerns about child actors and responsible casting in Pakistani television.