‘Real independence’ not achieved by taking 89% higher loans: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Saturday that it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that signed the agreement to increase petroleum prices and taxes on the salaried class, ARY News reported.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, in a press briefing in Karachi on Saturday, said that Shokat Tarin’s commentary on financial issues is beyond understanding. Tarin and the party wanted to bankrupt Pakistan, he added.

He added that it was the PTI which agreed to raise petroleum prices and increase tax on the working class in the IMF deal. The PTI claimed to eliminate IMF from Pakistan, but came closer to eliminating Pakistan instead, he added.

The Finance Minister questioned the PTI leader that he claimed to lessen the country’s debt then how did he manage to increase it? He added that people were wandering for sugar bags and petroleum in your tenure.

Miftah added that the country is devastated by floods currently as 60 % of the population has been affected. The government is providing affected families Rs25,000, he said.

He added that the cotton crop in Sindh had been badly affected due to rainfall and floods. How many times did Imran Khan visit flood-affected areas? he questioned.

Miftah added that Imran demands us to buy oil from Russia, why did not he do it during his tenure? Has Pakistan ever purchased oil from Russia ? he questioned the PTI Chief.

He added that the economy has become stable now, but the inflation rates are high. The government has started importing onion from Afghanistan, and we will have to import cotton this year, he added.

