Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's crew pay tribute to Mary Cosby's son

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 7 took a temporary pause after the death of Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr.

In the latest news, Bravo released a statement condoling Mary, “a cherished member of our family,” and sending love to her and her family.

Executive producer Andy Cohen also expressed through his social media post, “I love you, Mary… We are all praying for your family”.

Fellow Real Housewives stars, including Kyle Richards and Bronwyn Newport shared messages of sympathy and support.

Robert Jr.’s struggle with substance use had been documented on the show, including in Season 5 when he opened up to Mary about his battles.

Mary recalled sharing that deeply personal moment on Watch What Happens Live, explaining, “It wasn’t planned… We came together because we were going to help somebody.”

She later praised her son for completing a month-long rehab program and emerging “a new person.”

The Cosby family’s loss has deeply affected the RHOSLC cast and fans, with production on the upcoming season paused as they mourn Robert Jr.’s passing.

Earlier, Robert Jr. was found dead after a possible overdose, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. The medical examiner is still investigating the cause of death.