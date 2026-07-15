Engineer, education reformer and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk – widely known as the real-life inspiration behind Rancho in Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots – has entered the 17th day of his hunger strike in New Delhi, raising concerns over his deteriorating health.

The 59-year-old activist has been fasting since June 28 at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam paper leaks that affected millions of students earlier this year.

According to reports, Wangchuk’s health has worsened significantly during the prolonged fast. A post shared by CJP on social media claimed he has lost around 8.5 kilograms and is under regular medical supervision. The activist has previously said he is prepared to continue the fast for up to six weeks unless his demands are addressed.

Despite growing concerns, Wangchuk has reportedly refused to end the hunger strike and is urging supporters to continue preparations for a planned march to Parliament on July 20.

The protest has gained national attention as one of the rare public demonstrations challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The Cockroach Janta Party, founded by 30-year-old Dipke, has rapidly gained popularity online, amassing millions of followers on Instagram since its launch in May.

The ongoing protest was further intensified after another young hunger striker reportedly fainted at the demonstration site on Monday and was taken to hospital.

Several opposition leaders and celebrities have appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, citing concerns over his health.

So far, India’s Education Ministry has not publicly responded to the demands made by the protesters.

Sonam Wangchuk – an engineer and innovator from Ladakh – rose to international fame after inspiring the character of Rancho, played by Aamir Khan in the 2009 hit film 3 Idiots.

He is known for pioneering sustainable education models and environmental initiatives, and has become one of India’s most prominent voices on education reform and climate action.