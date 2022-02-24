VIRAL: Real-life Rapunzel breaks the internet with this transformation

Anano, a 14-year-old dancer from Georgia broke the internet with her viral hair transformation as she chopped off her rapunzel mane into a short bob.

Anano Mirtskhulava, who is a dancer from Tbilisi, Georgia, went viral on social video sharing application TikTok after sharing her shocking hair transformation, chopping her almost 3-ft long Rapunzel-like mane into a short chin-length bob.

Her transformation was watched by over 21 million users of the social app, receiving 6.7 million hearts on the video.

Anano, who loved flaunting her long hair on social media disclosed that she last had a haircut years ago when she was seven years old, got a bob then as well, and it took her seven years to grow them to 3-ft long.

The TikTok user revealed that although she loved her long glossy locks, a change was needed and decided to take the extreme step, and cut her almost 3-ft long mane. Weighing on the pros and cons of Rapunzel-Esque hair, Anano added that she loved styling her hair in braids while taking parts in dance competitions, and gets complimented for her healthy locks.

Apart from her close circle, Anano would often be stopped by strangers on the streets to admire her hair.

Talking about the negatives which made her ‘bite the bullet’, Anano blamed it to be the extreme care needed to maintain the health of hair, “Luckily, I already have quite healthy hair and I didn’t need to do much to help it grow.”

However, to keep the hair healthy, she would wash it two or three times a week, taking around one hour each time, using a hair scrub to ‘help activate the follicles’, whereas, her mom would then take half an hour more to dry her hair.

“The hairdresser split my hair into two parts and cut my hair bit by bit until I was happy with the length,” she detailed about the experience. “I couldn’t believe the final result. I was so happy.”

The young girl sold off her hair for 1,300 GEL (Rs.77,000) to the salon she got them chopped from, to be repurposed into wigs.

Comments